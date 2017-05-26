Humane society needs help to care for dogs

Since the end of April, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society has had several dogs with broken legs turned over to them.

The humane society is now asking for your help providing the proper care for those animals.

Margaret Shepherd, executive director of the NEA Humane Society, said three dogs with broken back-left legs had to have orthopedic surgery.

Regularly, the humane society gives basic medical treatment to animals, but major medical issues such as fractures are not in their budget.

Shepherd said the only way they can afford to treat these animals is through donations.

“That kind of money would come out of our operating fund, and we can’t afford to do that,” Shepherd said. “These animals are super sweet, and they deserve another chance.”

Shepherd said if you would like to donate to help rehabilitate those animals, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android