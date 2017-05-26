Shooting victim's class ring found

The class ring of 18-year old Monterio Barnes, who was killed in a Jonesboro shooting, has been found after it went missing the night of his death.

According to Tylisha Barnes, his mother, the ring has been missing since the shooting at The Basement in Downtown Jonesboro.

Since then, she has been in search of it but after what she calls an act of God, his ring was taken to McDonald Funeral Home in Blytheville.

Someone brought the ring to the funeral home, but workers don’t know how or when it got there.

Barnes said she is happy her family got the ring back.

Barnes' grandmother said this is only the beginning of their mission to stop the violence.

“I've talked to the other young men, his friends,” said Frankie Patton, Barnes’ grandmother. “I said don't go out trying to retaliate nothing. Let God work that out and he will do it. He will work it out.”

Barnes’ visitation is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Blytheville.

The funeral services will follow right after.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android