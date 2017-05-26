Calea Carr and Jaylen Bacon Advance to Eugene

AUSTIN, Texas. (5/26/17) – Junior discus thrower Calea Carr and junior sprinter Jaylen Bacoh each punched their ticket to Eugene for the NCAA Outdoor Championships to highlight the second of three days at the NCAA West Region Preliminary for student-athletes from the Arkansas State University track and field teams.

Carr finished 11th in the discus throw to clinch her spot in Eugene. She posted a best throw of 53.57m (175-9), a new personal-best, and tied for the second-best throw in program history. Carr also competes at the NCAA West Region Preliminary in shot put tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.

Bacon broke 10.00 seconds in the 100-meter dash to win his heat and punch his ticket to Eugene. He clocked a time of 9.97 seconds to break his own school record. His time ranked second among his peers that will advance to Eugene.

Bacon also ran in the first round of the 200-meter dash on Friday and had an impressive run. He posted the top time among the 48 competitors clocking in at 20.18 seconds to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal. His time of 20.18 seconds is just shy of Ed Preston’s school record of 20.14 set in 1976.

Shemiah Brooks narrowly missed out on advancing to the quarterfinal in the 100-meter hurdles. She finished 24th overall with a time of 13.51 seconds, but broken out to thousandths of a second, she was just behind the final at-large qualifier by a time of 13.503 to 13.507 seconds.

Michael Carr had his sophomore season come to a close with a tied for 18th place finish in the pole vault, finishing with a clearance of 5.15m (16-10.75). Junior Darragh May closed her season by finishing tied for 32nd with a mark of 1.69m (5-06.50).

Heading into the third and final day of the regional, A-State has three student-athletes qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene. Joining Carr and Bacon is Cristian Ravar Ladislau who finished fifth in the hammer throw. The Red Wolves have five student-athletes competing in four events Saturday.

Athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective event earned berths into the NCAA West Preliminary Round. Athletes with the top 12 times/marks and the best 12 relay teams at both the East and West prelims will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, June 7-10.

Live video coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. (CT) and live results are available via the schedule link on the A-State Track & Field page online at AStateRedWolves.com.

Saturday, May 27

6:00 PM – Tiaan Steenkamp | High Jump | Flight 1 of 2

6:00 PM – Calea Carr | Shot Put | Flight 1 of 4

6:00 PM – Erin Farmer | Shot Put | Flight 4 of 4

6:00 PM – Viktoriia Sadokhina | Triple Jump | Flight 3 of 4

7:50 PM – Jaylen Bacon | 200m Dash | TBD