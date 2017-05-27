Lake Charles State Park celebrates anniversary

Lake Charles State Park celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday.

Many gathered to enjoy live music, park history presentations, and of course swimming and boating in Lake Charles.

According to the park's Assistant Superintendent Meghan Moore, it has a lot to offer families.

"We're open 365 days a year," said Moore. "It's a good time just to get out with your family and go swimming or hit a trail."

She said the park also offers barge tours and the swim beach will be open until Labor Day.

One woman attended the celebration with her family and said she loves visiting the park.

"It's just a nice way for the kids to enjoy themselves," said Carol Christensen. "I can remember 50 years ago when this park first opened."

