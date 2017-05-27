Park officials give water safety tips ahead of Memorial Day

State parks plan to be busy as many people enjoy area lakes and rivers this weekend.

After recent flooding, Lake Charles Assistant Superintendent, Meghan Moore said it is important to remember certain safety tips.

After debris invaded some of those bodies of water during recent flooding, anyone on water needs to be a bit more cautious.

"You just want to be aware of your surroundings," said Moore. "Get out and enjoy it, but just be aware of things that you might not expect."

Moore said despite the recent flooding many bodies of water in Northeast Arkansas are clear of debris and safe for swimming and boating.

Moore said something swimmers should always be aware of involves drowning.

She said anyone on a swim beach should be careful as lifeguards are not staffed there.

Moore said boaters and swimmers should be aware that some lakes like Lake Charles have trees underneath the water.

Those trees could be an issue if people are not careful.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android