Red Wolves fall in Sun Belt Tournament Semi-Finals

Statesboro, GA - Red Wolves baseball saw their season end against South Alabama in the Sun Belt Tournament Semi-Finals Saturday afternoon with a 4-2 loss.

After picking up a big upset win over the number two seed UT-Arlington on Friday, the Red Wolves were unable to get their bats going against the number three seed South Alabama Jaguars.

South Alabama took an early 2-0 lead off a Travis Swaggerty RBI double and a Wells Davis RBI single in the first inning.

A-State would respond with a sac fly from Garrett Rucker that scored Grant Hawkins from third base that would make it 2-1 in the third inning.

But South Alabama would push the lead back to two runs with an RBI single from Carter Perkins.

Once again, Red Wolves cut the lead to one with an RBI double off the wall from Garrett Rucker, making it a 3-2 ball game in the seventh inning.

But South Alabama would get an insurance run in the top of the ninth as the Red Wolves weren't able to rally in the bottom of the ninth.

A-State finishes the season with a 28-27 record.

It's the team's first winning season since 2014.