Police investigating after baby found dead

Batesville police are investigating after a baby was found dead in a hotel Saturday.

Police Chief Alan Cockrill said they found a 9-month-old baby dead at the Super 8 Motel.

The body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Chief Cockrill could not comment on any other details surrounding the case including who was in the hotel room at the time or if foul play is suspected.

More details are expected to be released Sunday.

