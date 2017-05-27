Sheriff: Child drowns in Spring River

Police are investigating after a child drowned in the Spring River Saturday.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork said a 9-year-old boy died in the drowning.

He said deputies are still investigating right now and he could not release any more information yet.

