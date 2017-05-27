Tune in at 10 for the latest look at these storms

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, Rachel and Ryan will have the latest look at the storms passing through Region 8 as well as any damage reports.

Also tonight at 10, how an Arkansas veteran is helping his brothers and sisters in arms.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android