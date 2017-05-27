Redbirds lose game one to Iowa, 2-1

Memphis, TN (Redbirds) – The Memphis Redbirds were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base in a 2-1 loss to the Iowa Cubs in the series opener Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis (30-20) had seven hits, all singles, which ended a streak of 16-straight games with at least one extra-base hit. Nick Martini was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, and Paul DeJong was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

John Gant went 5.0 innings and gave up two runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking two, in his third start of the season for the Redbirds. Josh Lucas and Zach Phillips followed with 4.0 shutout innings of relief, allowing three hits and striking out six.

Iowa (22-26) pitching retired the final 13 Redbirds in the game to seal the victory.

Memphis and Iowa continue their four-game series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Memphis has begun a stretch of 15-of-19 games at home.