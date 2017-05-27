Crews respond to reports of house fire in Craighead Co. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews respond to reports of house fire in Craighead Co.

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Multiple crews are responding to reports of a house fire in northern Craighead County.

According to law enforcement officials, the fire started after a lightning strike on County Road 7593, near Highway 351.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly