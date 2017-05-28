Shooting suspect extradited back to Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Shooting suspect extradited back to Arkansas

(Source: KAIT)
WYNNE, AR (KAIT) -

A man accused of first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act is now back in the Natural State, police said Wednesday.

Detective Rolland Geror with the Wynne Police Department says Larry Jackson faces terroristic act and battery charges in connection with a shooting on May 27 in the Crossridge Community Hospital parking lot, 310 S. Falls Blvd.

Geror said Jackson showed up at the hospital, was arrested, and transported to Regional One Health in Memphis.

A $400,000 bond was set for Jackson Wednesday, police said. 

Police continue their investigation into a total of three Memorial Day weekend shootings.

Geror confirmed police are also investigating shootings that took place at L St. and L’Anguille Ave. West and L St. and Williams Ave.

The shooting cases are still under investigation and it is not known if the shootings are connected.

Stay with Region 8 News for updates.

