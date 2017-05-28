Wynne PD investigating 'multiple shootings'

The Wynne Police Department is investigating multiple shootings across the city.

According to Mayor Bob Stacy, multiple shootings were reported in Wynne Saturday night.

Stacy told Region 8 News that detectives were still interviewing people and investigating exactly what happened.

He said police couldn't release more information as they were still working to investigate.

Region 8 News was not able to confirm the exact location of the shootings. However, several witnesses called the Region 8 Newsroom reporting a heavy police presence at the Crossridge Community Hospital.

Video from the scene also showed a heavy police presence at the hospital from multiple agencies.

Region 8 News will work to confirm more information about the Saturday night shootings.

