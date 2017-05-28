Wynne police working to extradite shooting suspect from TN

Police are working to extradite a suspect involved in a hospital parking lot shooting from the holiday weekend. They are also investigating two others.

Detective Rolland Geror with the Wynne Police Department says Larry Jackson faces terroristic act and battery charges in connection with a shooting on May 27 in the Crossridge Community Hospital parking lot, 310 S. Falls Blvd.

Geror said Jackson showed up at the hospital, was arrested, and transported to Regional One Health in Memphis.

Police continue their investigation into a total of three Memorial Day weekend shootings.

Geror confirmed police are also investigating shootings that took place at L St. and L’Anguille Ave. West and L St. and Williams Ave.

Right now it’s not known if the shootings are connected.

