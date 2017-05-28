Authorities investigate Blytheville shooting

According to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Jefferson said Blytheville police went to a domestic incident in the 1400 block of East Rose Street in Blytheville around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered that as the result of an argument, 24-year-old Sahquan Rainer of Blytheville had shot his fiance 22-year-old Britney Anderson of Blytheville," Jefferson said. "After shooting Anderson, Rainer turned the gun on himself."

Rainer later died. Anderson was taken to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville and later transported to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, where she was in critical condition.

A family member of Anderson was also injured in the incident and was taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, where she was in serious condition, Jefferson said.

