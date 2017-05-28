No charges expected in weekend shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

No charges expected in weekend shooting

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

No charges are expected to be filed in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and two other people injured, Blytheville police said Tuesday. 

Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Rickey Jefferson said Sunday that Blytheville police went to a domestic incident in the 1400 block of East Rose Street in Blytheville around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. 

"Upon arrival, officers discovered that as the result of an argument, 24-year-old Sahquan Rainer of Blytheville had shot his fiance 22-year-old Britney Anderson of Blytheville," Jefferson said. "After shooting Anderson, Rainer turned the gun on himself."

In the statement Tuesday, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said the shooting appeared to have happened after an argument escalated. 

"The investigation revealed that Rainer and Brittany Anderson were in a relationship and had been arguing. The argument escalated and Rainer shot Brittany Anderson then shot himself," Thompson said.

Anderson's sister, Candice Anderson, was also injured after Rainer shot at her, Thompson said.

Brittany Anderson was in critical condition Tuesday, while Candice Anderson is in guarded condition, Thompson said. 

