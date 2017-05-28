Wynne police investigate shootings

According to Wynne police Detective Rolland Geror, police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened Saturday night.

Police first went to Williams and L Streets around 10:10 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting. There, a 21-year-old male was found shot in the chest. Police later got a call about a shooting in the parking lot of CrossRidge Hospital, Geror said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the parking lot and Larry Jackson, 48, of Wynne was arrested in connection with that case, Geror said.

Also, police are not saying if both shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on both shootings can call the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-8718.

