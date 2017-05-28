A-State Baseball’s Howard and Zuber earn All-SBC Tournament honors

Statesboro, GA (A-State) – Arkansas State’s Alex Howard and Tyler Zuber were named to the 2017 Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Baseball Team, which was announced at the conclusion of Sunday’s championship game at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.

Howard, a native of Albuquerque, N.M., hit a team-best .455 in the three games of the tournament the Red Wolves participated in. Three of his five hits went for extra bases with two doubles and his fourth home run of the season in the 21-4 win over Georgia State in the opening round of the event. The junior infielder drove home four runs, scored four runs, registered a .538 on-base percentage, slugged .909, and didn’t strikeout in 11 at-bats.

A native of White Hall, Ark., Zuber ended his A-State career in style by earning wins in each of the team’s victories in the tournament. He went 1.1 perfect innings in the 21-4 win over Georgia State Thursday before going the final 3.2 innings in Friday’s 4-2 victory over UT Arlington. He struck out one against the Panthers before adding six more against the Mavericks. The right-handed reliever allowed one run on two hits in the two games. He held opposing hitters to a .133 average.

Arkansas State finished the season 28-27 to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2014. Additionally, the Red Wolves won at least two games in the SBC Tournament for the eighth straight season.