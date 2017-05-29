Heavy rain brings fish to Corning driveway - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Heavy rain brings fish to Corning driveway

Fish in man's driveway (Source: Jack Creameans on Facebook) Fish in man's driveway (Source: Jack Creameans on Facebook)
CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

The weekend rain may have brought gloom to some in Region 8, but it brought fish to a Corning man's doorstep.

Jack Creameans said he woke up to about 6 inches of water covering his driveway at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter said according to radar estimates, there were about 3.5 inches of rain in Corning in the last 48 hours.

Creameans is used to water coming onto his driveway, but he said he’s never had running water like he did this weekend.

The flooding made it possible for some fish to swim up to the driveway.

Of course, some of his friends joked about the easy catch.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Vehicle overturns on HWY 67, killing woman

    Vehicle overturns on HWY 67, killing woman

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-29 11:45:32 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 7:48 AM EDT2017-05-29 11:48:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycommedia)(Source: Raycommedia)

    A Region 8 woman died early Saturday morning after she was thrown from a car during a crash.

    A Region 8 woman died early Saturday morning after she was thrown from a car during a crash.

  • SLIDESHOW: May 28-June 3 Mug Shots

    SLIDESHOW: May 28-June 3 Mug Shots

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:35:11 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 7:01 AM EDT2017-05-29 11:01:20 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

  • Police investigating after baby found dead

    Police investigating after baby found dead

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:00:13 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A criminal investigation is being conducted into the death of a nine-month-old baby found dead in a hotel, Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said Sunday. 

    A criminal investigation is being conducted into the death of a nine-month-old baby found dead in a hotel, Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said Sunday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly