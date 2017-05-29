Heavy rain brings fish to Corning driveway

The weekend rain may have brought gloom to some in Region 8, but it brought fish to a Corning man's doorstep.

Jack Creameans said he woke up to about 6 inches of water covering his driveway at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter said according to radar estimates, there were about 3.5 inches of rain in Corning in the last 48 hours.

Creameans is used to water coming onto his driveway, but he said he’s never had running water like he did this weekend.

The flooding made it possible for some fish to swim up to the driveway.

Of course, some of his friends joked about the easy catch.

