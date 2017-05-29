Vehicle overturns on HWY 67, killing woman - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Vehicle overturns on HWY 67, killing woman

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Region 8 woman died early Saturday morning after she was thrown from a car during a crash.

According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, Aurora K. Cisneros, 21, of Searcy, was inside a 2008 Nissan that was heading north on Highway 67.

At around 3:20 a.m., the Nissan was at mile marker 32 when the driver lost control.

The vehicle left the road, struck several trees and overturned.

Cisneros died at the scene.

ASP didn’t list the driver in the report. However, it did say the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

