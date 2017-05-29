Team roping event to honor memory of soldier on Memorial Day - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Team roping event to honor memory of soldier on Memorial Day

The late Spc. Steven Redmon during his tour of duty in Afghanistan. (Source: Darrin Moore) The late Spc. Steven Redmon during his tour of duty in Afghanistan. (Source: Darrin Moore)
Spc. Steven Redmon died after suffering a traumatic brain injury after a car accident in Region 8. (Source: Darrin Moore) Spc. Steven Redmon died after suffering a traumatic brain injury after a car accident in Region 8. (Source: Darrin Moore)
Bill Moody, Spc. Redmon's grandfather, and Pamela Moore, Spc. Redmon's mother inside the KAIT studios. (Source: KAIT-TV) Bill Moody, Spc. Redmon's grandfather, and Pamela Moore, Spc. Redmon's mother inside the KAIT studios. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Bill Moody points to hat made with Spc. Steven Tyler Redmond's initials on it. (Source: KAIT-TV) Bill Moody points to hat made with Spc. Steven Tyler Redmond's initials on it. (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Spc. Steven Tyler Redmon had just turned 21 when he suffered a traumatic brain injury on July 21, 2013.

"The day of his accident, we were told that he would probably not make it through the day—but he did," Pamela Moore, Redmon's mother said. "He made it another six moths and we were so blessed in so many ways. We were able to take him to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta where he did receive the best of the best care."

Spc. Redmon’s mother claims his death was a result of those PTSD symptoms, mixed with a fast car, leading to a car accident.

Consequently, each year since his death, a benefit has been held in his memory to benefit the ASU Beck PRIDE Center for America's Wounded Veterans.

This year, the event will feature a 12 slide, a 10 slide with 8 at a cost of $30 per man at the ASU Equine Center.

Entry to the arena begins at 9 a.m.

Roping begins at 10 a.m.

There's special roping at a cost of $100 per man, 15 team maximum. Winner takes all.

Concessions are on site complete with a crawfish boil. Customized rope bags will go to the winners of both ropings.

"It's a very special event and it's an honor for me to be a part of it to do whatever needs to be done," Bill Moody, Redmon's grandfather said. "I'm not a cowboy or a roper or a rider. But, I'm there to do whatever needs to be done. There will be food. There will be drinks. There will be giveaways. It's just a great way to help the veterans through the Beck Pride Center."

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Vehicle overturns on HWY 67, killing woman

    Vehicle overturns on HWY 67, killing woman

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-29 11:45:32 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 7:48 AM EDT2017-05-29 11:48:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycommedia)(Source: Raycommedia)

    A Region 8 woman died early Saturday morning after she was thrown from a car during a crash.

    A Region 8 woman died early Saturday morning after she was thrown from a car during a crash.

  • SLIDESHOW: May 28-June 3 Mug Shots

    SLIDESHOW: May 28-June 3 Mug Shots

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:35:11 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 7:01 AM EDT2017-05-29 11:01:20 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

  • Police investigating after baby found dead

    Police investigating after baby found dead

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:00:13 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A criminal investigation is being conducted into the death of a nine-month-old baby found dead in a hotel, Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said Sunday. 

    A criminal investigation is being conducted into the death of a nine-month-old baby found dead in a hotel, Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said Sunday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly