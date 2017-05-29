Jericho police chief speaks out after speed trap accusations

An Arkansas police chief speaks out after a local official accuses his department of running a speed trap.

Jericho Police Chief Roy Hill told WREG his police officers do everything by the book, but Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen told a local paper he hoped the state would do something about Jericho being a speed trap.

People who live in the community say the speed changing from 55 to 45 is necessary for their safety along with a number of tickets they give out.

Hill feels the sheriff is targeting his department.

