Suspect in Kennett shooting surrenders to police

The suspect in a Memorial Day shooting in Kennett is in police custody.

According to Detective John Higgins of the Kennett Police Department, Braylon Johnson surrendered to police on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Monday, May 29 in the 500-block of South Jackson Street in Kennett.

Higgins told Region 8 News that detectives had been talking with Johnson's family to convince him to surrender.

On Monday, June 6, the talks paid off. Higgins said officers arrested Johnson on HWY NN at the state line.

Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

