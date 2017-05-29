Suspect named in Kennett shooting

According to Detective John Higgins of the Kennett Police Department, authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday on South Jackson Street.

Braylon Johnson is being sought in connection with the case. Higgins said Johnson fled on foot after the shooting and authorities do not know where he is. Johnson is considered armed and dangerous and had been sought on a probation and parole warrant before the shooting.

Higgins said the victim was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis, where their condition was not known.

Johnson, who has an alias of "Toto", is 29 years old, 5'6" and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, with tattoos on his neck and right arm.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Kennett police at 573-888-4622.

