Field set for Razorback's NCAA Tournament run

Fayetteville, AR - The Arkansas baseball team learned Sunday night they were hosting their first Regional since 2010 in the NCAA Tournament.

Now we know who is coming to Fayetteville to join the Razorbacks.

Oral Roberts, Oklahoma State and Missouri State all will be heading to Baum Stadium starting Friday June, 2nd.

Arkansas will be the number one seed in the Regional, with Missouri State, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts all ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively.

The first game will be Oklahoma State vs. Missouri State at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Arkansas will then play versus Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. the same day.

Arkansas baseball is making their 28th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and 14th in the last 15 seasons.

The Razorbacks missed the tournament last season.

Arkansas will also be hosting some of the hottest teams in country in their Regional.

Oral Roberts, the Summit League champs, come into the Regional on a nine game winning streak.

Oklahoma State entered the Big 12 Tournament as the 8th seed, but now have won six games straight and were named the Big 12 Tournament champs.

Missouri State fell in their postseason tournament, but claimed the regular season Missouri Valley Conference crown.

Arkansas also has recent experience with Missouri State, defeating the Bears in the Super Regional in 2015 to advance to the College World Series.

Full Schedule of the Regional is below:

2017 NCAA Fayetteville Regional Schedule

Friday, June 2

Game 1 – No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 2 Missouri State, 2 p.m. CT (ESPN3)

Game 2 – No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN3)

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m. (ESPN3)

Monday, June 5

Game 7 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary), 6 p.m. (ESPN3)