Owner cited after dog bites boy

Jonesboro police cited a woman after her dog reportedly bit a boy.

According to a police report, Officer Michael Crawford went to the 900-block of French Street on May 26 about the attack.

The child told Crawford he was running home when he tripped and fell and when he tried to get up, the dog ran up and bit him.

The child’s mother gave Crawford the address of the dog’s owner.

Crawford went to the owner’s home on Cartwright Street and noticed the dog was fenced in.

The owner told Crawford the dog found a “weak spot and then chased the child and bit him.”

Crawford noted in his report that the dog was up to date on all its vaccinations through 2018.

He issued the owner a citation for dog at large.

The owner is expected in court on June 21.

