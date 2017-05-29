Harrisburg woman accused of stealing from elderly woman

A Harrisburg woman faces 20 felonies after she reportedly took money from an elderly woman last year, Harrisburg Police Chief Gary Hefner said.

Judith Lynn Sanders was arrested Monday on suspicion of 17 counts of forgery, as well as financial identity fraud, fraudulent use of a debit or credit card, and theft of property.

Hefner told Region 8 News that the 87-year-old victim called them and said Sanders had worked for her as a caregiver.

"She became aware that Ms. Sanders had committed financial identity fraud, as well 17 counts of forgery, which resulted in a financial loss of approximately $12,000 during Ms. Sanders' employment, which covered a period of January 2016 until October 2016," Hefner said.

Sanders appeared before Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter, who released her on her own recognizance, Hefner said.

Sanders will be arraigned June 29 in circuit court.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android