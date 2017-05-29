Fisher Street railroad crossing closing for improvements

A railroad crossing on Fisher Street in Jonesboro will be closed at least until June 1. (Source: KAIT)

A key railroad crossing in Jonesboro will be closed to allow crews to do some work.

According to a post on the city of Jonesboro's Facebook page, BNSF closed the Fisher Street railroad crossing May 28 to make improvements to the tracks including vertical alignment to make the tracks smoother to cross.

The crossing is expected to re-open on or before June 1.

