Jonesboro honors sacrifice with Memorial Day ceremony

The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation held a special ceremony in front of the courthouse in Jonesboro on Memorial Day.

According to Danny Honnoll, communications officer of the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation, said the purpose of the event is to reflect back on the ones that have gone before us.

Honnoll said they have 4,500 to 5,000 bricks laid in front of the courthouse in honor of veterans from Craighead County. On Monday, the foundation honored Private George W. Pickett, who was the first youth of the county who died in battle in 1918. Honnoll said the goal is to honor veterans who gave an ultimate sacrifice.

"Memorial Day is to remember the ones that's gone to rest. Veterans Day is for the living veterans to honor them," he said. "So, it's very important that we stop long enough to reflect on today as an observant. It's not a celebration it's not really a holiday to be happy about. You need to reflect back on these individuals."

Other service organizations such as the American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, MOAA Auxiliary and the Ladies Military Order of the Purple Heart Association were also in attendance.

Honnoll said if you're interested in buying a brick in honor of a veteran, contact Jim Lane at 870-243-4735; or you can order online at craigheadcountyveterans.org

