City dedicates park to veterans

Monette residents honored thousands of veterans with a Veterans Park dedication Monday.

Mayor Jerry Qualls said they're very excited to finally introduce their Veterans Park to the community, a project that he said took two years to complete. The city held a dedication ceremony today with State Sen. David Wallace as the keynote speaker. "We're celebrating and congratulations to the people that worked so hard to make this possible," Qualls said. "A lady by the name of Henrietta Qualls, came to me and actually insisted that we do this. And she's the type of person that's a good leader; and formed a committee and she put us to work."

Qualls said the Veterans Park monument was designed and constructed by McHaney Monuments, of Blytheville and Whiner Monuments of Kennett. There are currently 1,024 names listed in alphabetical order on the monument. However, Qualls said they specifically named it Veterans Park for a reason.

"Well we wanted to not sound like you had to be deceased to be on there," he said. "We wanted anybody that's a veteran to feel free to have their name put on there. Either alive or whether they passed on. So, that's the reason why we named it Veterans Park."

With the help of the community, Qualls says they went to four cemeteries around Craighead County and took the names of all veterans who served in the Civil War, up to present day. The American Legion also paid to put each name on the monument.

Qualls said the estimated cost to complete the Veterans Park was around $78,000.

"We're so thankful for all of the people who came out to honor this thing," he said. "We're really proud of it. And, I think it's something that will be on this corner and it help in the future to let people know what we stand for."

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android