GR8Job: Soldier walks to honor fallen heroes

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A 20-year-old National Guard member spent Monday walking the streets of Jonesboro, carrying an American flag to honor people who have served. 

Douglas Furr, who could be seen walking a 14 to 15-mile Ruck March, said it was an opportunity to honor the sacrifice of millions who fought for freedom throughout the nation's history.

"I'm just walking for the purpose of Memorial Day, all the fallen soldiers," Furr said. "Some people want to go to lake and barbecue, that's not a bad thing. Some people look at in a different perspective. So, this is how I show my support for all my brothers and sisters who died overseas." 

Furr said the march Monday was not his first march but the first march he has done by himself.

He said while the day's purpose is sometimes forgotten in today's world, people should remember the day as a day of supporting those who have sacrificed.

“Just know what it’s about," he said. "Know what this day is about. It’s fine to go out and do fun stuff but do it for the right purpose." 

Furr said a friend of his also marched Monday through White County. 

