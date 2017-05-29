Crews battle blaze in Black Rock

Crews are battling a blaze at a house in Black Rock. (Source: Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto)

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, firefighters are working to battle a house fire on South St. Joseph Street.

Ditto said the fire was fully involved and crews are at the scene.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

