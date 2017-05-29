Motorcyclists bring awareness to veterans cemetery

The second annual Memorial Day Honor Ride was hosted Monday.

Motorcyclists rode from the VFW post in Jonesboro to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye.

Event organizer Cindy Holder said the ride has two purposes.

The first is to honor servicemen and women who died for our freedoms.

The second is to draw attention to the cemetery.

“So many people don’t know that we have a veteran’s cemetery in Arkansas, in Northeast Arkansas,” Holder said. “It’s a beautiful place [on] 100 acres. It was opened in 2012 and we just want people to know there is a very beautiful place that the veterans and their spouses can be laid to rest.”

Last year, the ride had around 150 motorcyclists drive from Jonesboro and around 100 more at the ceremony in Cross County.

They expected to have even more people attend this year.

Donations were also accepted at the event to help veterans in Northeast Arkansas.

