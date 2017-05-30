1 killed in Blytheville accident, another killed in shooting

Blytheville police have confirmed two people have died Monday night at two separate scenes.

Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson says a man died in a shooting at Walker Park. At this time, they are treating it as a murder.

They are working to develop suspects.

Asst. Chief Jefferson said officers are also investigating a deadly accident involving a car and 18-wheeler at Sycamore and Franklin Streets.

One person died in the accident, Jefferson said.

There's no word if the two scenes are connected.

