One dead in Blytheville accident

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

According to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, Blytheville police are working a fatal accident involving a car and 18-wheeler at Sycamore and Franklin Streets. 

One person was killed in the accident, Jefferson said. 

