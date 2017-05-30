One dead in Blytheville accident

According to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, Blytheville police are working a fatal accident involving a car and 18-wheeler at Sycamore and Franklin Streets.

One person was killed in the accident, Jefferson said.

