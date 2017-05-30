Grave site vandalized several times; deputies investigating

Sheriff's investigators are looking into vandalism at a cemetery reported over the holiday weekend. The complainant told a deputy it isn't the first time it has happened.

According to an incident report from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, Deputy James Teague went to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery off County Road 475 Sunday around 7:45 p.m.

Teague met with a 41-year-old Jonesboro woman who said she had an angel birdbath and four solar powered lights at a grave site.

She reported the lights were stolen and the birdbath was "broken into pieces."

The woman also claimed the site was vandalized one week ago. Overall, the victim said it was the fourth time such an incident had happened.

No suspect was listed in the report. Deputies continue to investigate.

