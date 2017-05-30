Parents arrested during investigation of baby's death - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Parents arrested during investigation of baby's death

Bobby Dewayne Gipson (Source: Independence County Jail via Vinelink) Bobby Dewayne Gipson (Source: Independence County Jail via Vinelink)
Lisa Frances Lilly (Source: Independence County Jail via Vinelink) Lisa Frances Lilly (Source: Independence County Jail via Vinelink)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The parents of a nine-month-old baby found dead at a local hotel have been arrested.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Bobby Dewayne Gipson of Newport and 31-year-old Lisa Frances Lilly of Pearl River, LA were arrested on May 27 each for possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The baby, identified as Gracie Gipson, was found dead at a Batesville hotel Saturday afternoon.

Investigators with the Batesville Police Department state in court documents the hotel room the child was found in was in "complete disarray."

A search warrant was later obtained for the room and for the blood and urine of Bobby Gipson and Lilly.

During the search of the room, investigators found an eyeglass case containing "two glass smoking devices commonly used to ingest methamphetamine" with burnt residue inside them, according to the affidavit.

Bond for Gipson was set at $10,000. Meanwhile, Lilly's was set at $5,000.

Autopsy results are still pending in the investigation.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

