JPD: Jeep stolen, used to ram gate in getaway

Police are investigating after a stolen SUV was reportedly used to ram a gate in a getaway.

Jonesboro Police Officer Chris Perry was dispatched to Allied Small Engines, 3022 Peabody Dr., Monday morning in reference to the theft of a vehicle and trailer.

According to the incident report, the victim said the theft happened sometime on or after the evening of May 26.

The suspect reportedly entered the fenced in area of the business and stole the SUV along with the trailer hooked up to it.

Once inside the Jeep, the suspect found the keys and used it to ram through the gate on the east side. Police found pieces of the SUV on the ground.

Police also found a pair of bolt cutters on the west side of the property on the chain linked fence. However, the report stated they were broken and were not used to get into the fence.

No suspects were listed in the report.

The stolen SUV and trailer were entered into state and national crime databases.

The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

