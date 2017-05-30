Blytheville murder suspects appear in court

The three men accused of shooting and killing another man in Blytheville Monday, appeared in court Thursday.

According to the prosecutor's office, a judge set Quadrell Bledsoe's bond at $250,000, Cameron Wells' bond at $500,000, and the unnamed juvenile's bond at $100,000.

Cameron Wells, 18, Quadrell Dequan Bledsoe, 22, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Richard Wilkins Jr., 28.

All three suspects turned themselves into to police.

The suspects had been sought on a first-degree murder warrant, in the shooting death of Wilkins, Jr.

Officers were called out to Williams Park in the 200-block of W. McHaney Dr. Monday around 8:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Investigators learned at the scene that Wilkins was taken to a Blytheville hospital by a witness. He later died from his injuries.

Witnesses, according to the department, said there was a fight prior to Wilkins being shot.

