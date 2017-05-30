Blytheville murder suspects appear in court - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blytheville murder suspects appear in court

Cameron Wells (Source: Blytheville Police Department) Cameron Wells (Source: Blytheville Police Department)
Quadrell Dequan Bledsoe (Source: Mississippi Co. Jail via Vinelink) Quadrell Dequan Bledsoe (Source: Mississippi Co. Jail via Vinelink)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The three men accused of shooting and killing another man in Blytheville Monday, appeared in court Thursday. 

According to the prosecutor's office, a judge set Quadrell Bledsoe's bond at $250,000, Cameron Wells' bond at $500,000, and the unnamed juvenile's bond at $100,000. 

Cameron Wells, 18, Quadrell Dequan Bledsoe, 22, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Richard Wilkins Jr., 28. 

All three suspects turned themselves into to police.

The suspects had been sought on a first-degree murder warrant, in the shooting death of Wilkins, Jr. 

Officers were called out to Williams Park in the 200-block of W. McHaney Dr. Monday around 8:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Investigators learned at the scene that Wilkins was taken to a Blytheville hospital by a witness. He later died from his injuries.

Witnesses, according to the department, said there was a fight prior to Wilkins being shot.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Wappapello Lake still recovering from historic flood

    Wappapello Lake still recovering from historic flood

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:16:19 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:53:00 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)(Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Many areas across Region 8 are still recovering from the devastating floods in early May.

    Many areas across Region 8 are still recovering from the devastating floods in early May.

  • Blytheville murder suspects appear in court

    Blytheville murder suspects appear in court

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-05-30 18:47:32 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:50:57 GMT
    Cameron Wells (Source: Blytheville Police Department)Cameron Wells (Source: Blytheville Police Department)

    According to Captain Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, a third suspect in a murder earlier this week in Blytheville surrendered to authorities Wednesday. 

    According to Captain Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, a third suspect in a murder earlier this week in Blytheville surrendered to authorities Wednesday. 

  • Portion of highway designated as 'Future I-57'

    Portion of highway designated as 'Future I-57'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-01 16:30:41 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:02:35 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Senate)(Source: U.S. Senate)

    An Arkansas senator says a new provision authored by him will make a portion of Highway 67 into an interstate.

    An Arkansas senator says a new provision authored by him will make a portion of Highway 67 into an interstate.

    •   
Powered by Frankly