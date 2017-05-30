Police searching for 3 suspects in deadly shooting

Three suspects are wanted after a man was killed in shooting at a Blytheville park Monday night.

Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said Tuesday the suspects are wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Richard Wilkins, Jr.

First-degree murder warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Quadrell Dequan Bledsoe, 18-year-old Cameron Wells, and an unnamed juvenile, according to Jefferson. The juvenile is being sought as an adult.

Officers were called out to Williams Park in the 200-block of W. McHaney Dr. around 8:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Investigators learned at the scene that Wilkins was taken to a Blytheville hospital by a witness. He later died from his injuries.

Witnesses, according to the department, said there was a fight prior to Wilkins being shot.

Anyone with information about the incident or know the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call the Blytheville Police Department at (870) 763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at (844) 910-STOP.

