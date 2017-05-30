Police searching for murder suspect; 2 others in custody

Police are now searching for one murder suspect after two others were arrested.

Quadrell Dequan Bledsoe, 22, and an unnamed juvenile are in custody, according to the Blytheville Police Department. Cameron Wells, 18, is still wanted by police.

Bledsoe reportedly turned himself over to police Tuesday while the juvenile surrendered to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning.

The suspects are wanted in the shooting death of 28-year-old Richard Wilkins, Jr.

First-degree murder warrants were issued for the men and the juvenile.

Officers were called out to Williams Park in the 200-block of W. McHaney Dr. Monday around 8:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Investigators learned at the scene that Wilkins was taken to a Blytheville hospital by a witness. He later died from his injuries.

Witnesses, according to the department, said there was a fight prior to Wilkins being shot.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Wells is asked to call the Blytheville Police Department at (870) 763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at (844) 910-STOP.

