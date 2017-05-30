Third murder suspect in custody, Blytheville police say

According to Captain Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, a third suspect in a murder earlier this week in Blytheville surrendered to authorities Wednesday.

Cameron Wells had been sought by police in connection with the shooting death of Richard Wilkins Jr., 28.

Quadrell Dequan Bledsoe, 22, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Bledsoe reportedly turned himself over to police Tuesday while the juvenile surrendered to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning.

The suspects had been sought on a first-degree murder warrant, in the shooting death of Wilkins, Jr.

All three suspects are expected to be in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing, Adams said.

Officers were called out to Williams Park in the 200-block of W. McHaney Dr. Monday around 8:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Investigators learned at the scene that Wilkins was taken to a Blytheville hospital by a witness. He later died from his injuries.

Witnesses, according to the department, said there was a fight prior to Wilkins being shot.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Wells is asked to call the Blytheville Police Department at (870) 763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at (844) 910-STOP.

