Name released in fatal Blytheville accident

The Blytheville Police Department has released the name of the driver who was killed in an accident Monday night.

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, 28-year-old Kenderick Finwick was killed when his car collided with a semi-truck.

The report states that witnesses described Finwick as traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the accident.

Police say Finwick collided with trailer portion of the semi-truck around 8:35 pm at the intersection of Franklin and Sycamore Street.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Police say no charges are expected in connection with this accident.

