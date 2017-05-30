Gosnell's Marquel McKinney named Wendy's Boy's Track Athlete of the Year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK- The Arkansas Activities Association announced the selections for the Wendy’s Track, Baseball, Softball, and Soccer Players of the Year Awards for the 2016-2017 school year. The track division winners are senior Allie Hensley of Clinton and senior Marquel McKinney of Gosnell. Senior Tyler Cleveland of Sheridan is the winner in the baseball division, while honors went to senior Reagan Sperling of North Little Rock for softball. Senior Lauren Hargus of Bentonville and senior Erick Guadron of Hot Springs were selected in the soccer division. This is the third year for the Wendy’s Player of the Year Awards. A total of 23 athletes, representing 23 sports, have been selected from the sports of golf, tennis, volleyball, cross country, dance, cheer, football, swimming, wrestling, bowling, basketball, softball, baseball, soccer and track. Each winner will receive a plaque and a medallion from Wendy’s. The awards will be presented at Wendy’s Day of Champions luncheon at the Holiday Inn Airport in Little Rock on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Coaches and school administrators were eligible to make nominations for these awards throughout the school year. Hensley had an outstanding track career at Clinton High. She is a 3-time state champion and a 4-time Meet of Champs attendee. Hensley has finished 5th (2015), 3rd (2016) and 1st (2017) in the heptathlon. McKinney’s senior year was one to remember. He won the 4A state championship in the high jump and triple jump. He also was the 4A state runner-up in the long jump. In May at the Meet of Champs, he was the runner-up in the high jump and triple jump. His awards include 4A All-State Track, George Jones Award, and the All Arkansas Track Team. Cleveland helped lead Sheridan to a baseball state championship this year with an 8-1 record. He pitched 56 innings, with an ERA of 1.12, while striking out 72 batters. In this year state championship game, he gave up 3 hits struck out 11 batters and only gave up 1 run. Sperling was a shortstop and centerfielder for the North Little Rock softball team. She has been named to the all conference team all four years as well as an all state selection and named to the all tournament team this year. Sperling will continue her softball career next year at the University of Central Arkansas. Hargus had a very successful soccer career at Bentonville High. She was named Bentonville High Varsity MVP. She scored 32 goals with 23 assists on the year. She lead her team to the 7A state championship this year, where she was named MVP. She will play soccer at the University of Central Arkansas. Guadron had a stellar soccer career at Hot Springs High. This year he scored 51 goals including 2 goals and 1 assist in the 5A state championship game. Guardron will leave Hot Springs with 2 state championship rings and 2 championship MVP awards. 3920 Richards Road North Little Rock, AR 72117 Contact: Derek Walter Assistant Executive Director Tel: 501.955-2500 Email: derek@ahsaa.org 2016-2017 Wendy’s Player of the Year Winners Sports Winner Coach Girls Golf Casey Ott, Conway Coach Janet Taylor Boys Golf Connor Gaunt, Cabot Coach Ronnie Tollett Girls Tennis Brooke Killingsworth, Bentonville Coach Nick Nersesian Boys Tennis Hunter Harrison, Pulaski Academy Coach Bill Topich Volleyball Haley Warner, Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan Girls Cross Country Tori Willis, Bentonville Coach Randy Ramker Boys Cross Country Camren Fischer, Fayetteville Coach Michelle Fyfe Dance Savannah Parker, Jonesboro Coach Crawford/Gammill Football Taylor Powell, Fayetteville Coach Bill Blankenship Cheer Haley Morton, Sheridan Coach Dana Morton Girls Bowling Lauren Bunting, Cabot Coach Clark Bing Boys Bowling Keaton Hayes, Cabot Coach Clark Bing Wrestling Luke Brandon, Bentonville Coach James Rappe Girls Swimming Taylor Pike, Bentonville Coach Nick Nersesian Boys Swimming Ryan Husband, Bentonville Coach Nick Nersesian Girls Basketball Christyn Williams, CAC Coach Steve Quattlebaum Boys Basketball Marquis Eaton Coach Wes Swift Girls Track Allie Hensley Coach Jesse Wilson Boys Track Marquel McKinney Coach David Brown Softball Reagan Sperling Coach Jason Houle Baseball Tyler Cleveland Coach Mike Moore Girls Soccer Lauren Hargus Coach Kristina Henry Boys Soccer Erick Guadron Coach Cory Sturdivant