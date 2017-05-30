Gas station robbery suspect arrested; appears in court

The suspect in an April gas station robbery in Jonesboro has been arrested and appeared in court Monday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Michael D. Brown was arrested and charged with robbing Jordan's Quick Stop on East Nettleton on April 15.

Police say Brown entered the store around 8:50 pm, wearing a hoodie covering his face, with his hand in his waistband as if he had a gun, demanding money.

The clerk handed over an unknown amount of money when police say Brown grabbed the bag and took off.

Brown is charged with aggravated robbery, and a judge set his bond at $40,000 cash/surety.

Brown is set to appear in court again on July 31.

