Man attacked by cow, authorities say

A man in Northwest Arkansas was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a cow reportedly attacked him, Sebastian County officials said.

According to a report from television station KNWA, the man, whose name and condition was not released, was airlifted to the hospital after the attack in Lavaca.

However, officials said the man was attacked by his own cow.

