Governor announces new scholarship for Arkansas students

Students seeking help to pay for higher education have a new scholarship they can apply for.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Higher Education have officially launched the Arkansas Future scholarship program.

To be able to apply, students must be enrolled in a high-demand or STEM program and cannot have earned a bachelor's degree. Students must also complete a Free Application for Federal Students Aid (FAFSA) and apply through ADHE's online YOUniversal scholarship portal.

In a news release, Gov. Hutchinson said he's glad the ArFuture grant application process is open.

"Increasing access to education and creating a more skilled workforce is the best way to strengthen economic development and increase opportunities for all Arkansans," Gov. Hutchinson said in the release.

The ArFuture grant was first introduced in December 2016. In the 2017 general session, legislators approved the grant.

The scholarship covers tuition and fees for eligible students in qualifying Associates and Certificate programs at public institutions of higher education, officials said.

The program has requirements for mentoring and community service and is awarded on a first-come, first serve basis.

The deadline for ArFuture has been extended to July 1.

The deadline to apply for other programs, like the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship, has been extended to June 15.

