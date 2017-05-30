Food bank receives $10,000 grant

At least 1,200 area children will be able to have food this summer due to a grant received this week by the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

The food bank received a $10,000 grant from the Rachel Ray Yum-O Foundation to help provide funding for the food bank's backpack program. According to officials, the program gives food to children on an anonymous basis throughout Northeast Arkansas.

According to its website, the foundation is a non-profit organization that works with children and families to learn about cooking and learning to have a healthy lifestyle.

A food bank official said the grant will help feed the children as well as provide a bridge to avoid hunger.

"Over 30,000 children who are food insecure. And what that means is they may not know where their next meal is coming from. So, we work together with these programs to get them food on the weekends, so they don't have to go hungry from Friday to Monday," Director of Development Vicki Pillow said.

