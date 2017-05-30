Lawrence Co. residents concerned about highway safety

Some rural Lawrence County residents are concerned about safety on Highway 25, which runs through Powhatan, Lynn, Saffell, and Strawberry.

That road has had an increase in truck traffic recently.

Resident Darrell Geurin said he has seen several crashes in the past year on the road, the most recent on Saturday afternoon.

Some of those crashes have involved sand trucks from American Silica, which travel between Strawberry and the processing plant at Black Rock.

Geurin said he has spoken to someone in the planning department of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, who encouraged him to start a petition.

“We’re not talking about the bumps because we’ve got a lot of bumps, dips, and things like that, but we’re looking at the safety issue,” Geurin said.

Residents in the area want to see the road redone to better handle the increase in traffic.

“We’re not blaming the trucks, we’re not doing that,” Geurin said. “They’re doing a good job. They’re trying to stay on their side of the road and things of that sort but this road has never been reconstructed. It’s the same road it was during the WPA times.”

He would like to see the road completely reconstructed to have less sharp curves and more banking on those curves.

There is also no shoulder in many areas of the highway.

He hopes to present his petition and pictures of crashes to the highway commission in Little Rock soon.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android