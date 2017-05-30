Graffiti angers, upsets residents

A number of Region 8 residents were shocked as they headed to work Tuesday morning, with one area resident upset over what was seen.

Vulgar graffiti was spray painted during the overnight hours onto the entrance of Barrington Park off Woodsprings Road in Jonesboro.

Lee Bethune is a resident of Barrington Park.

Bethune was upset about the graffiti he saw.

“One of the neighbors texted me this morning and said we had been hit with some graffiti,” Bethune said. “It happened at our main entrance. Not knowing what the content was, I went down there and looked at it. When I realized what, it was I felt as though we needed to get it removed immediately.”

It just so happens Bethune owns his own business called Bethune Painting, Inc.

His next move was to call his son and one of his employees to come to the neighborhood and help him remove it.

“I don’t know what I was expecting,” Bethune said. “But I certainly wasn’t expecting that. Especially at the entrance of our neighborhood. So, we did all we could to get it down quickly.”

But the graffiti didn’t stop there.

More graffiti was found on the Bancorp South Branch on Parker Road.

Bethune said he didn’t want anyone to see what had been put up there.

“The content that was put up there,” Bethune said. “It didn’t need to be up there. We’ve got children and families in the area and that’s just not something we want at the front of our neighborhood. It’s not a message we want for this community.”

All the graffiti has since been removed.

This case is under investigation by the Jonesboro Police Department.

